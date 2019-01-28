MUMBAI— Adah Sharma has shared a video that has gone viral – saying it was her childhood dream to be a ventriloquist. In the video is her cat Radha who was part of her hilarious 100-year challenge.
Watch Sharma even sing with her mouth closed! The actress will be seen next in “Commando 3” and some more films.
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to be a ventriloquist when I was a child ...for a bit, till I decided to join a circus, so I did movies to fulfill that desire🙊😹 Instagram Zindabaad ! And all of you who I can entertain and live out my dreams 😘😘muahhh Finish off all the desires that I have control over so if I'm reborn like Sharukh Khan in Om Shanti Om I can be reincarnated as an Actress then - preferably born to Taimur Ali Khan 😜 . . Radha doesn't like to party or move her desi Radha body 😸😸she starred in my previous post the 100 year challenge #10yearchallenge this is as real as she gets . . P.s.If Taimur Ali Khan(son of Kareena and Saif) has a daughter you know who she is 😈 . .how many times did that fly try to be part of this ! #adahmadness
