MUMBAI — Adah Sharma is always known to pick up different roles, whether it in her debut “1920” or the “Commando” franchise.
“I am happy I’m being cast in quirky roles. After “Commando 2” and “Commando 3,” directors have begun to trust me with doing comedy well. It’s rare that a leading lady gets to do comedy in a film. “Tindey” is a hilarious film, it’s a sweet take on dating apps and probably the sweetest film you would see on extra-marital affairs.”
“We are getting some excellent reviews and people watching it are loving it! My debut short film was “Moh,” which was an emotional drama, so I’m glad to be doing something different each time.”
Kranti is in his late forties, is leading a monotonous boring married life and works as a clerk in a government office. One day his colleague introduces him to a dating app, Tindey” (!!!). He gets fascinated by the idea of meeting singles, and as he is ready to mingle, gives it a shot.
He meets Molly, a free-spirited, gorgeous girl, through the App. But she seems to have a hidden agenda. The whole process of dating turns hilarious. Tindey” is a funny, yet emotional portrayal and features Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar and Mukesh Bhatt. The film is directed by Seema Desai, wife of leading film PR Parag Desai.
Sharma will next be seen in “Man to Man,” wherein she plays a man (!), “The Holiday Season 2” of her web series and has just shot for Adnan Sami’s comeback video “Tu Yaad Aya.”
