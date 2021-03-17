MUMBAI—Launching a unique love story of opposites, Zee TV recently introduced its new show, “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri.” Featuring Amandeep Sidhu opposite Adhvik Mahajan, the show traces the love story and journey of Mahi and Jogi, who despite their starkly different personalities and outlook towards life, choose to walk together on the common path of love.
The actors have been working hard to live up to the responsibilities of their characters. While Sidhu may have left the viewers spellbound with her performance in her first-ever lead role, Mahajan too has been crossing boundaries to bring out the best shades of his character, even if it means braving a major injury to let the show go on.
Very recently, while shooting an outdoor sequence, he faced a major muscle tear on his knee and had to be immediately rushed to the hospital from the set. However, the injury has not created a hindrance to the actor’s dedication towards his role. With the whole cast shooting for an important sequence, the actor resumed shooting immediately after returning from the hospital and refused to take a break even when offered.
Sharing his experience, Mahajan said, “We were shooting a scene in a prison setup where my character, Jogi, was required to lie unconscious inside the cell and Jogi’s friend rushes to check on him.”
The co-actor came in a rush and pushed the prison cell-gate with some force. In the middle of the take, the gate accidentally came crashing on Mahajan, and while he managed to control the impact of the fall and save himself from any major injuries on his face and body, he got a muscle tear just near his knee while trying to control the fall. The cast and crew helped in getting immediate medical help.
“However, I really wanted to complete the sequence considering it was an important one for all of us,” says Mahajan. “It was slightly difficult at first, but I have trained in martial arts and have been actively involved in fitness for 15 years now. Though I am on painkillers, my body has adapted to injuries as such and hence resuming shoot didn’t seem like much of a difficulty. Things like this tend to happen and we must just move past it.”
Well, good for him!
