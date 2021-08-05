MUMBAI — In the current OTT landscape, the content and novelty of a film is of great importance, and on this count, “Entrapped” scores big.
The film stars Adhyayan Suman and Sheetal Kale in a never-seen-before contained thriller, which is a least-attempted genre. Suman said, ““Entrapped” has been physically, emotionally and psychologically the most tedious film of my life. Everything about it is crazy and beyond. At that point, I was going through a lot in my personal life and this filming experience turned out to be cathartic. I am counting on this as my comeback vehicle. You will see Adhyayan 2.0 in it. So watch out!”
Kale adds, “To get the best performances, we shot all through the night in a specially made car set that was confined and close to being locked up in the dark for many hours. It was both exhausting and exhilarating. I hope my efforts and passion reflects on screen and the audience appreciates my performance.”
The film is written and directed by Sameer Joshi, who says, “It is an attempt to tell a thrilling story in a confined space with elements of drama. It is just as much an emotional journey as much as it is an on the edge-of-the-seat thriller. I am proud of my team and especially the actors who endured the grilling process in bringing my vision to the celluloid.”
Creative producer Pawan Shharma stated, “It was not an easy film, but the team smartly put together a brilliant story and shot it successfully with strong team,” he said.
In a joint statement, the producers Giovanni Karl Vaz and Nisha Karla Vaz stated, “A couple gets stuck in a car trunk while fooling around in the heat of a romantic rendezvous. What begins as fun-and-games turns into a life-or-death situation. What appealed to us was the premise and the unique way the director wanted to tell the story. Also such a film has never been made in India. We are hopeful that this will set a precedent.”
“Entrapped” was wrapped in a schedule of 40 days. It is produced and presented by NKV Karma Productions Pvt. Ltd.
