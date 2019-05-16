MUMBAI—Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she stopped doing a Google search for herself anymore after she stumbled across some indecent images of her on the web.
Hydari expressed this in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2," read a statement.
While narrating her experience of shooting for "Yeh Saali Zindagi," Hydari said she was taken aback when she found her backless pictures on the Internet.
"Once I googled myself and came across some not so pleasant images with bareback from my first movie. After that, I consciously decided to never Google myself again," she said.
Having made her debut in 2009 with the film "Yeh Saali Zindagi," Hydari has appeared in movies like "Bhoomi," "Rockstar," "Murder 3", "Delhi-6" and "Daas Dev."
Aditi Rao Hydari also revealed her 'to be guest list' if she were to host a party at her place.
"I would invite Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar," she said.
