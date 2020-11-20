MUMBAI—A supermodel and an established actress, Aditi Shetty is all for shows celebrating women power and confidence. The actor, who is part of Aneeta Patel’s web series “Girl Talk,” feels that the show is an epitome of her values and about what she believes in life.
The show is dedicated to all the girls out there and the guys who are keen to know what goes behind closed doors. “I play the character of Samaara in “Girl Talk,” who is fun and has a high self-esteem. She is absolutely unapologetic and follows her heart. I could relate to the character as it is very close to how I am in real life,” said Shetty, who started her career by taking part in beauty pageants and modeling assignments.
Shetty has been a finalist of Miss Universe India 2018. She won Miss Active, Miss Iron Maiden, Miss Mangalore and Miss Bunts World. She was titled as the first runner-up of Miss South India and Miss Queen of India as well. She has also been in the top 5 of “India’s Next Top Model” on MTV in season 1. Besides this, she has endorsed brands like Maggie, Ponds, Garnier, Toyota and Pay Pal. Shetty has also acted in shows such as “Gumrah” and “P.O.W.” Currently, she is undergoing training in acting at the Jeff Goldberg acting studio.
Shetty also has a lot of respect for Patel and loves working with her. “Aneeta is someone who makes very relevant and impactful, good content. I was looking forward to working with her. I had seen her work and I was excited when she approached me for “Girl Talk.” I was really happy to be a part of it. She knows what she wants. You can trust her completely. She is like a one-man-army. From direction to styling, she is involved at every step and it’s great,” she says.
The model-turned-actress adds, “Aneeta made it really comfortable for us on set. I had all my scenes with Arti (Khetrapal), and she is super fun. We had to play best friends. We had never really met each other before. But we instantly gelled and in no time we had this fun banter-thing going on. We had to look like best friends. She was super-fun and chilled-out and we both were cracking jokes and having fun. She is a foodie and we had a lot of things to relate to each other.”
The fact that the show is on the web is another plus point for Shetty. “It’s actually great that the web space is making a lot of good content. It gives us actors an opportunity to be part of different stories. People are coming up with some really good, strong, women-centric, bold content and I would love to be part of it and I am hoping that something more comes my way soon,” she says.
The actor is on the lookout for interesting work. She maintains, “I feel very blessed, very grateful that I am able to follow my passion. I am excited to go to work in the morning. I love being in front to the camera and playing different parts. I love the entire process from prepping to auditioning and being on sets. That’s what inspires me to act in front of the camera. For me, being bold is being exciting, confident, fierce and taking a stand for what you believe in. If I get a chance to play a character like that with a strong team and an impactful story, then I am all in!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.