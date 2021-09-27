MUMBAI — In a breaking news scoop, Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films have announced the release dates in theatres of four of their films.
“Bunty Aur Babli 2” starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & and talented debutant Sharvari is a hilarious out-and-out family entertainer. It releases worldwide Nov. 19. Director: Varun V. Sharma.
YRF’s big-budget “Prithviraj” releases worldwide Jan. 21, 2022. It stars Akshay Kumar in and as king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar debuts as Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles. Director: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.
One of the most anticipated films, YRF’s “Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” starring superstar Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey releases worldwide Feb. 25, 2022. A family entertainer set in Gujarat, Singh will be seen playing a Gujarati who becomes an unlikely hero. Director: Divyang Thakkar.
YRF’s “Shamshera” starring Ranbir Kapoor is an adrenaline-pumping entertainer set to release March 18, 2022. Vaani Kapoor stars opposite him. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza. Director: Karan Malhotra.
