MUMBAI — Aditya Chopra has unveiled a new, special logo of Yash Raj Films that marks the starting of the big 50-year celebrations of the country’s biggest production house! The new logo captures the glorious journey of YRF, which is the country’s first and only integrated studio. The legacy company, in the nostalgic logo, captures the history of YRF that has worked with the biggest superstars of the last 50 years and entertained audiences with the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.
Chopra revealed the special logo Sep. 27, the 88th birth anniversary of his iconic father and YRF founder, the late Yash Chopra. In a heartwarming note that was released earlier by Chopra to kick-start the 50 year celebrations, he had said, “In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr. B.R. Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn’t own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films.”
Akshaye Widhani, senior vice-president, Finance, Business Affairs & YRF Studios says, “This special logo captures nostalgia, remarkable moments from YRF’s history and its journey in cinema and also gives a glimpse of YRF’s contribution to the Indian film industry and audiences through its blockbuster films that have shaped pop culture for India and Indians. This special logo is also our tribute to all the superstars, across five decades, who have been gracious enough to creatively collaborate with us and help us give India milestone films that have written history and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Today is an incredibly special day, not just for us at YRF but also for the industry at large, and we would like to thank everyone for their love and support towards our brand over these 50 years of our humble existence.”
In an earlier press release, Chopra had thanked the audience above all, and everyone who has been a part of the Yash Raj Films banner including laborers and moving on to the big name filmmakers, writers, technicians, musicians, stars and other artistes.
Yash Chopra's first film, "Daag" (1973) was produced, directed and co-scripted (with Gulshan Nanda) by him was a super-hit and the third biggest hit of that year after "Bobby" and "Zanjeer." It marked the return of Rajesh Khanna after six flops in a row and had a chartbuster music score by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. It was released on April 27.
Blockbusters of YRF:
Daag (1973) / Director: Yash Chopra
Kabhi Kabhie (1976) / Yash Chopra
Noorie (1979) / Manmohan Krishna
Chandni (1989) / Yash Chopra
Darr (1993) / Yash Chopra
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) / Aditya Chopra
Dhoom (2004) / Sanjay Gadhvi
Dhoom: 2 (2006) / Sanjay Gadhvi
Chak De! India (2007) / Shimit Amin
Ek Tha Tiger (2012) / Kabir Khan
Dhoom: 3 / Vijay Krishna Acharya
Sultan (2016) / Ali Abbas Zafar
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) / Ali Abbas Zafar
War (2019) / Siddharth Anand
Small wonders of YRF:
Kabul Express (2006)
Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
Detective Byomkesh Bakshi (2016)
Hichki (2018)
Mardaani 2 (2019)
