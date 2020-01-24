MUMBAI — Ever since Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani featured on the poster of “Malang” locking lips, the duo has raised the temperature among the audience. They have already generated a lot of buzz with the trailer and posters.
The first picture of Kapur and Patani that was unveiled quickly went viral, thanks to the sizzling chemistry between the two. Patani features in a red bikini and Kapur performs high-octane stunts with the bare body.The intense lovemaking scenes with the duo covered in neon paint in a romantic embrace has further piqued the interest of fans.
The film also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial roles and the nature of all the characters has been kept under wraps by the makers.
“Malang” is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film releases Feb. 7.
