Manual scavenging, though banned by law in India for more than two decades, was, and still is, a common practice in rural and certain parts of urban India, despite contrary claims.
Seldom has Bollywood or any Indian filmmaker looked deeply into this phenomenon and revealed this shameful practice, according to a press release.
But now, filmmaker Aditya Om has done just that. He has recently completed his feature film titled, “Excreta” (Maila). Shot in the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions of Uttar Pradesh, “Excreta” will start its film festival circuit early next year.
Om says that in spite of the government’s sincere efforts to change the plight of sanitation workers, the practice of manual scavenging custom is still prevalent in certain pockets of the country. It was banned by law in 1993, because of its dehumanizing factor, and also because it is caste-based. The filmmaker is aware that his film will shock the world, noted the release.
Om’s last Hindi film, “Maassab,” won more than 25 awards in film festivals and is now gearing up for theatrical and digital release. Local artists play leading roles in the film, including Shiva Suryavanshi and Rafi Khan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.