MUMBAI — Aditya Roy Kapur has shared intriguing pictures on Instagram, leaving fans wondering. The hunk has created quite a stir online with these new posts.
Giving a sneak peek into what looks like a recording studio, Kapur had left fans wondering in excitement with what he has in store next. Captioning it as “Coming soon, boys and girls,” the actor shared a picture of a microphone, speakers and a laptop on his social media. In another story, the star shared a snapshot of a guitar!
Kapur, while gearing up for his next film, “Om,” is also working on this project that is really close to his heart. It is something that the audience is going to love, feels the actor. “Om” will release later this year.
