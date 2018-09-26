MUMBAI— While most stars spend hours at the gym getting into shape for their films, Aditya Roy Kapur underwent a body transformation of a different kind for Karan Johar’s “Kalank.”
Kapur, who is among the fittest actors in the industry, had to lose muscle and sport a leaner physique for the film, keeping it as real as it could get. Since the young star had bulked up for his previous film, he entirely stopped working out and resumed his regular diet to achieve his naturally lean frame.
Kapur enjoys going to the gym, and most of his films in the past required him to sport a muscular physique. However, he had to lose all the muscle weight this time, given that the film is a period drama and his look had to be natural and real, typical to that particular era. Kapur thus stopped the gym and let go of his diet.
Kapur is currently shooting for the next schedule of “Kalank” and will soon start prep for Mahesh Bhatt’s “Sadak 2,” both opposite Alia Bhatt.
