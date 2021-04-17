MUMBAI—Fans can’t stop drooling over Aditya Roy Kapur’s four-legged cute friend. The actor’s love for animals has not been a secret from anyone.
Giving his fans an ‘Aw!’ moment, the actor has recently adopted a stray dog. Welcoming the new friend in his life, he took to Instagram to introduce her to his fans and followers by posting an “aww-dorable” picture together.
Kapur found this dog near his farmhouse and brought her home. He does not look at adopting a stray dog as a big deal. The actor just loves to be around animals and is always willing to help them in any possible way.
Flooding the comment section with heart emoticons, netizens have shown that can’t get enough of Kapur’s new four-legged cute friend.
