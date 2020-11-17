MUMBAI—Aditya Roy Kapur celebrated his birthday Nov. 16, and has the best gift for him as well as his fans out there. Currently riding high on the success of his latest release, “Ludo,” he will next be seen in “Om - The Battle Within.” The big announcement was made by filmmaker Ahmed Khan on Kapur’s birthday, revealing that the actor will be seen in an action avatar.
In the film directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios, Kapur is gearing up to set the screens on fire with his action moves yet again.
Excited about this film, Aditya Roy Kapur says, “Last year, I was juggling between shooting “Malang” and “Ludo” around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID notwithstanding, the year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with “OM” since a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. I am looking forward to the journey.”
Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios says, “We are excited to partner with Ahmed Khan for this action-packed thriller directed by Kapil Verma with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the titular role. Aditya has made some versatile film choices and has already proven his mettle as an action hero. We are confident that he will play the part with finesse. With a strong emotional storyline and high dosage of action we are set to roll by early next month. Here’s wishing Aditya a wonderful birthday and good luck for the film.”
Producer Ahmed Khan recently directed “Baaghi 3” and is equally elated to be a part of this project. He says, “Yes, Adi will be doing full-on action for the first time, he is structurally built for action and this character fits him. This film revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships on the line of duty. Kapil Verma, our director, is set to roll this year, and he is extremely ready to jump in his debut with such large action sequences. Adi has started training with specialists of different fields in action since a while.”
The action packed entertainer will go on floors in December this year and is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021.
Meanwhile, Kapur’s performance and comic timing in his recent release “Ludo” has earned him immense critical acclaim from both critics and audiences. Kapur has also completed 11 years in the industry—after beginning in a small role in the 2009 “London Dreams,” he made his lead debut in “Action Replayy” (2010).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.