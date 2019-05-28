MUMBAI—“SINGLE,” a youth fashion brand under Universal Sportsbiz, announced their support towards #WorldNoTobaccoDay, May 31.
The newly-introduced brand has launched a campaign to support the youth trying to quit tobacco. As a part of the campaign, they have introduced finger-bands that offer a stance of solidarity towards all those trying to quit the habit. The bands will be available from May 27 at leading stores.
Orders placed through singlelife.in will also include the band. Anjana Reddy, founder and CEO, Universal Sportsbiz, said, “More than 10 million people die each year in India due to smoking-related complications. India is home to 12 percent of the world’s smokers, and the figure is constantly on the rise. With the launch of this campaign and the ‘I Quit Smoking’ bands, we wish to nurture a community of strong-willed young folks trying to kick off this habit. We hope to eliminate tobacco dependency and propagate a positive message to bring about a change in the society.”
An equally-hopeful Kapur added, “SINGLE has received a great response since its launch. We have been able to connect with the young and energetic men of the country through our offerings. However, now our endeavor is to communicate with those who comprehend the unwholesome effects of tobacco. These bands will provide a platform to all those trying to live a better and healthier life by making the choice of banishing the habit. We are proud to offer our support towards World No Tobacco Day.”
“Single” was launched by Kapur in February this year with the core focus on providing stylish and trendy attire to the young men of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.