MUMBAI—The film “Om” will feature the handsome actor in a fierce, never-seen-before avatar. Performing some high-octane action sequences in the film, Aditya Roy Kapur is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the ripped look required for his character.
Kapur has now set up a gym in his house as well as in his farmhouse to not miss his workout sessions. Being a thorough professional, he realized that there was no way he could achieve the look required if he did not take matters into his own hands.
Counted among the sexiest stars, the actor truly has an enviable body that leaves his fans wanting for more each time.
Currently in his Mumbai home, the actor has not been stepping out. Nevertheless, the new gym in his residence has now made working out much more easier and fun for the star. For the unversed, Kapur has even undergone martial arts and weapons training for the deadly climax of the film.
“Om” is directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.