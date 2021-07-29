MUMBAI — Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, after the grand success of “Kabir Singh,” have announced multiple big projects, which include the Kartik Aaryan starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” the Sandeep Vanga directorial, “Animal” starring Ranbir Kapoor. And now they will make the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit “Thadam.” The producer duo has brought on board Aditya Roy Kapur to essay the role of the lead characters in this action thriller—we use the words “characters” because Kapur will be essaying his first dual role.
Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. The film is tentatively planned to go on floors in September this year.
Kapur says, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and twice the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushan-ji, Murad-bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”
Talking about his latest association with Murad Khetani and working again with Aditya Roy Kapur, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Working with like-minded people is always fun, that is why I like collaborating with Murad-bhai. The last film we did with Aditya was an action film and everyone loved him in that role. We all mutually agreed he will fit the characters in this as well.”
Since the release of “Thadam” in 2019, Khetani was keen to make the film for the Hindi audience. “When I watched “Thadam,” I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the masses. Soon I reached out to the makers and acquired the rights of making this film in Hindi. When I shared the story with Bhushan-ji, he came on board immediately. Aditya has been doing great work and his image as an action hero is being highly appreciated. Since our movie needed a strong personality like his, we reached out to him and he instantly agreed to come on board. We are also looking forward to working with Vardhan Ketkar, who made his directorial debut with “Thadam.””
The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.
