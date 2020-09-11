MUMBAI — Actor Aftab Shivdasani Sept. 11 revealed he has tested Covid-19 positive.
"Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and authorities, I have been advised to home quarantine," the actor tweeted.
Aftab also requested that those who had come in his proximity in recent days should get themselves tested.
"I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasize more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitizers as much as possible," he wrote.
The actor recently launched his production house along with his wife, Nin Dusanj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.