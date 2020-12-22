MUMBAI—Ankit Rathi, who made a mark with “Fukrey,” “Singham 2” and “3 Storeys,” is all geared up for his next release, this time as the male lead, “Bolo Hau.” Rathi will be seen playing the role of Salman, who is a quintessential Hyderabadi boy, who discovers himself while discovering love.
Talking about the film and his tryst with the Hyderabadi Hindi accent, Rathi said, “The experience was sweet, and I had a solid team to back me. I spent more than four months shooting in Hyderabad, so I have some wonderful memories to cherish. I knew that getting the Hyderabadi Hindi right would be a challenge, so I began my preparations in Mumbai itself. I was meeting people in Mumbai who were from Hyderabad and trying to pick up certain mannerisms and the dialect, but I was just not confident.”
He goes on, “The day I arrived in Hyderabad before the shoot is when my confidence started to build up slowly, as the entire environment was filled with Hyderabadi people, and that’s when I started to get the hang of it. My Hyderabadi is still a work in progress, but I hope I have managed to deliver my dialogues well enough. As for the role, I think Salman has an interesting graph and so it is easy to relate to him.”
Talking about working with diverse actors like Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Ajay Devgn in the past, Rathi said, “I have had a great start to my career, as I got to work with these artistes as well as Sharman Joshi and Renuka Shahane. Pulkit Samrat is still like a brother to me. “Fukrey” was my very first experience of a film set so I was very nervous, to the point where Ali Fazal, with whom I was sharing the screen, sensed it and talked me out of it.”
Rathi adds, ““Singham Returns” was a huge deal for me not only because I had a longer part to play this time but just to be in a Rohit Shetty film sharing screen space with stars like Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, which was special. I learnt a lot. “3 Storeys” was actually my first stint at playing a primary character in a mainstream movie. Again with a big production house like Excel Entertainment backing the project, they did make my job easy. Right from the director of the film to all the co-actors, they were so kind.”
Directed by Tarun Dhanrajgir, “Bolo Hau” is a love story with a “Hyderabadi tadka” or flavor. Based in the old city of Hyderabad, it is populated with authentic Hyderabadi characters and shot on real locations to give it the authentic taste of that culture. “Bolo Hau” has a theatrical release in Jan. 2021.
