MUMBAI—Kartik Aaryan is currently busy as a beaver, shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s “Aaj Kal.” However, when the young lad was approached to be a part of a tribute song dedicated to the 40 slain CRPF jawans who died in a terror attack in Pulwama in February, he set aside everything and took time out from his busy schedule to shoot for this special video.
A few days back, Aaryan shot for his part in the four-minute long video titled “Tu Desh Mera” at a studio in Film City. The song video also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others. The singers are Sonu Nigam and Sukhwinder Singh.
The video, which shows the lives of jawans and has been shot at multiple locations across the country, is a collaboration between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Happy Productions India.
Abhishek Mishra, MD, Happy Productions India, said, “We are happy to receive support from several stars for the Pulwama martyrs and our jawans. We have worked with Kartik multiple times, and it has been a wonderful experience working with him again for this video.”
