MUMBAI – Actor Arjun Kapoor announced testing Covid-19 positive earlier on Sept.6, and his good friend Malaika Arora has confirmed later the same day that she too is infected with the virus. Arora added that she is currently under home quarantine.
"Yes, she has tested positive. She is asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at home," a source confirmed to IANS.
Earlier in the day, Kapoor had shared that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," he wrote on Instagram.
He thanked everyone in advance for wishes and support.
"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Kapoor added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.