MUMBAI—You could call her the first “international Chopra,’ for she first graced the Playboy cover all of eight years ago. As a major international celeb, Priyanka Chopra came in only in 2015.
Sherlyn Chopra is unequivocally a pioneer and a trailblazer in the world of art and seduction! And now, in December 2020, she has become the first Indian ever to join OnlyFans, a globally-renowned adult entertainment platform for fans across the globe. In less than a week’s time, Chopra has already reached the top 1 percent of all content creators on the world-famous adult entertainment website for fans.
Chopra’s gorgeous face and curves are a viewer’s (and voyeur’s?) ultimate delight. While most of us age with time, Chopra seems to be an exception as she looks younger with every passing year.
Asked about her popularity and ageless beauty, Chopra quipped, “You see, I don’t smoke or drink or indulge in drugs like many celebrities. I practice Yoga, which is great for the strengthening of the body and mind. I’m very particular about what I put in my mouth!”
Not only is Chopra bold and beautiful, but is also a strong voice against drugs, nepotism and sexism. Chopra is a huge supporter of Kangana Ranaut. She says, “Kangana-ji is far ahead of the Deepikas, Kareenas, Khans and Kapoors of the world. What I like the most about her is that she is not selfish like the rest of Bollywood. She is as interested in the growth and development of our nation as she is in the progress of her individual career. The same cannot be said about many so- called stars of India who are mostly dumb and druggies!”
Ouch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.