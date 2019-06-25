MUMBAI— Kiara Advani is on a roll – and how! The young and talented actress is currently taking the box-office by storm with her recent release “Kabir Singh,” crossing Rs. 75 crore nett in India in just four days. She is also gearing up for her new film with Karan Johar – “Guilty.”
Johar, who has earlier directed Advani for a segment in the Netflix anthology film “Lust Stories,” and also produced “Kalank” in which she had made a cameo, took to his social media today to announce his next project with the actress under Dharma Productions’ brand new wing – Dharmatic. Advani, who made her digital debut last year, will be headlining “Guilty,” and will be once again seen in a brand-new look.
Directed by Ruchi Narain, “Guilty” explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The film is scheduled to release later this year.
The actress also has an impressive line-up of films like “Good News,” “Laxmmi Bomb,” “Shershaah” and “Indoo Ki Jawani.”
