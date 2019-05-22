MUMBAI—Richa Chadha, after giving impeccable performances in various films, from a female don to a prostitute and many more, will now be seen in the biopic on South adult star sensation Shakeela as the title-role player. Chadha had learned Belly-Dance for one of the dance sequences in the film.
After having trained briefly in this dance form, Chadha found an affinity to the dance form and spent time in research, curious to learn more about it. Today, Chadha has taken the belly dance form more seriously by taking it to the next level, and she has learned Tribal Belly-Dance to hone her dancing skills further.
Chadha wanted to explore this Middle-Eastern dance form by learning from experts. She traveled to Kazakhstan, which is considered to be one of the prominent countries that have various belly-dancing schools. She went through an extensive Tribal Belly-Dance training workshop, which was held by one of the world’s biggest names in that space - Olga Meos. Tribal Belly-Dance is a fusion form, in which Tribal dance and Middle-Eastern Belly-Dance are clubbed. It originated in the US, and later evolved through various mystical Eastern dance forms including the Indian Odissi!
The actress, who just returned from doing the course, said, “I came across this particular style of dancing while doing some research for ‘Shakeela’ on YouTube, and as I researched a little more on it, I discovered that this style had very oriental routes, not just Asian, Middle-East, Gulf or the Muslim countries. There was a group of belly-dancing gypsy women who have traveled to the Eastern coast of India. It has elements of Odissi; it has elements of Kalbeliyan dancers.”
She added, “So I went in purely from an academic interest, and I ended up being a big fan of the style, and I will go for many courses if possible because I just loved the experience of going and learning something. It is always good to go to another country and remind yourself to be humble and start from scratch in another field and see how that feels. It was very enjoyable for me to just be a student again.”
She went further into the art and said, “I also do it to be fit, especially the stomach isolations and movements like that are very good to make your core strong and a lot of this requires extreme focus. That’s why you see that belly dancers don’t make a lot of facial expressions because they are focusing on that one particular muscle that needs to twitch right. It is a very, very difficult, but it is also a beautiful and mystical art form.”
