MUMBAI—After making a part-directorial debut with “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,” Kangana Ranaut has finalized her next venture. The actress has locked a script for her first full directorial, an action drama based on a real-life story. The film will be mounted on a large scale.
Ranaut said, “I’m on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It’s an action film – an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We’ll be doing a photo-shoot soon, after which we plan to release the poster, too.”
Ranaut feels confident that getting budgets shouldn’t be a challenge. She remarked, “There are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business, too. I’m happy with the way ‘Manikarnika’ worked for me – as an actor and also as a director. Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project.”
