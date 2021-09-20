MUMBAI — Ali Fazal, who was last seen in his excellent portrayal of Ipsit with an extraordinary memory in Netflix’s “Ray” anthology, has shot for an upcoming short film. This is an untitled science-fiction short film, which was recently shot in Mumbai for four days.
The film is written and directed by Arati Kadav, who is well-known for making sci-fi films. Her previous short was “55 km/sec,” which starred Richa Chadha in the lead. For her next, she has shot with Fazal with him playing the lead role in it. Not much can be disclosed about this film presently, says Fazal.
Ali tells us, “Collaborating with Arati has been an amazing experience. I have to say that I really had a lot of fun shooting with her and I think she’s immensely talented in what she does. We shot the entire film in the span of just four days in Mumbai. The genre is extremely exciting, something I have done for the very first time in my career, so that has been something really interesting.”
