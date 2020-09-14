MUMBAI — AGP World One and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan have released a special video which creates intrigue for their short film “The Knocker.” The short film will have its World Premiere at the Four Corners Film Festival in the U.S. Sept. 16.
This 17-minute short has been shot single-handedly by Mahadevan, who has scripted, acted in and operated the camera. The film has background score by Parivesh Singh, while Priyanka Rani edits and designs the sound. The film dwells on those ensconced in their dwellings all by themselves, leading to mind-games that begin to threaten their existence.
