MUMBAI—Through the beauty of entertainment, new content and new stories, we have kept our minds fresh these last few months. And in the middle of this chaos, comes a film with a vast heart.
Directed by Nikhil Pherwani, “Ahaan” is about an affectionate young man with Down Syndrome. The trailer of the film was released digitally March 4 and it has been raking in lots of positivity. In this first glimpse, we see how Ahaan, despite his challenges, is full of zest and life, which he spreads to everyone around him, especially in his friendship with a middle-aged man who suffers from OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).
The novelty of the storyline has been enticing the audience and Abuli Mamaji as Ahaan is going to shine soon.
Talking about this experience, director Pherwani says, “When I started making this movie, there were a lot of naysayers who told me not to make a film on Down’s Syndrome. This is not just another ‘challenged’ story—it is about human relationships, friendship surrounding this amazing human being who happens to have Down’s Syndrome. There were so much light and joy in this story that I just had to translate it on the big screen.”
“When I first met Abuli, his life-force and confidence was what made me explore the idea of casting him in the leading role. After several workshops and test shoots, I knew he was right for the part and the journey began. I hope the audience connects with our emotions that we have poured into the film and appreciates it.”
Along with the central character, the film also stars Arif Zakaria, Niharika Singh, Rajit Kapur and Plabita Borthakur. A Will Finds Way Films production, this slice-of-life film is all set to release in theaters March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.