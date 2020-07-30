MUMBAI — the Guinness World Records has honored the late Shakuntala Devi with the record title for “Fastest Human Computation.” This certificate has come as a welcome thing mere days ahead of the release of the biopic.
The Fastest Human Computation record is of 28 seconds and was achieved by Shakuntala Devi (India), successfully multiplying two randomly selected 13-digit numbers, at Imperial College in London, UK, on 18 June 1980. As yet, it remains unbeaten. The certification was received by Anupama Banerji, daughter of the late Shakuntala Devi.
“It is an overwhelming moment for me to be able to receive this honor on my mother’s behalf. To be conferred with the certificate of ‘Fastest Human Computation’ is an exciting feat that only my mother was capable of!” said Banerji. “Her mad love and passion for Maths is well-known, and she always wanted to take this a level ahead. This is exactly the kind of recognition that would have made her extremely happy and thoroughly proud of her mathematical abilities, which far surpassed anyone else’s.”
Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief, Guinness World Records, said, “Shakuntala Devi's astounding achievement continues to hold its place in the Guinness World Records archives after so many years. No one has been able to even equal, let alone break, this record which is a testament to both the exceptional power of Ms Devi's mind and the significance of this particular mental challenge. A global celebration of the life and career of the “Human Computer” is long overdue, and Guinness World Records is honored to play its part in championing this unique individual.”
