MUMBAI — The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will lend her voice for Angelina Jolie’s character in Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil” in its Hindi version.
One of the most beloved global icons and India’s eternal beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joins the Disney Universe, as she has been roped in to lend her voice for the central character Maleficent in the Hindi version of the much-awaited sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”
Bringing her own impeccable style into play, Ash (as she is known) is sure to engage local audiences with her voice. One can’t help but draw parallels at how breathtakingly similar Jolie and Rai are! Powerful and inspirational in stature, their distinctively glamorous beauty and initiatives towards global causes have taken the world by storm for over a decade.
“Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent’s role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India. “We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt that Aishwarya’s persona, which is filled with elegance and poise, would be a perfect blend.”
Jolie reprises her iconic role as Maleficent in the exciting follow-up to the 2014 film, which had earned lavish praise for its visuals, costumes, musical score, and especially Jolie's performance. The new film releases Oct. 18 in India, in English and Hindi.
About Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil”
In Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to the 2014 global box-office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.
The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds.
When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” features Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, and is directed by Joachim Rønning.
