WASHINGTON—Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honored with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards here.
She was accompanied to the event by her daughter Aaradhya and mother.
The former beauty queen on Sept. 9 took to Instagram to thank her fans for their beloved wishes.
She wrote: "A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers from India and all around the world, for being my inspiration and strength. God bless and all my love."
She also posted a few pictures in which she can be seen holding a trophy in her hand and her daughter and mother beside her.
The "Fanney Khan" actress also penned a message for 6-year-old Aaradhya.
"You my Aaradhya complete me. Divine, blissful and eternal love," Rai captioned the photo of her daughter.
Apart from Rai, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar received the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and "Dhadak" star Janhvi Kapoor was also honored with the WIFT Emerald Award.
In photographs from the event, Janhvi, daughter of late acting icon Sridevi, is seen exchanging pleasantries with Aishwarya Rai.
WIFT honors the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood.
