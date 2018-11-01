MUMBAI—Actor Abhishek Bachchan sent out a special birthday wish for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who turned 45 on Nov. 1.
Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya took off for a short family vacation for the special day. The three of them were photographed by paparazzi as they made their way to the airport.
For his wife's birthday, Abhishek took to social media to share a black-and-white photograph and wrote: "Happy birthday wife. I love you! My happy place," he captioned the image, where the two are seen holding each other.
Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan, who is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, in 2007.
Rai was crowned Miss World in 1994. She started her film journey with Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil drama "Iruvar" and had her first Hindi film release in "Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" that same year.
She was later seen in films like "Jeans," "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," "Taal," "Devdas," "Mohabbatein," "Guru," "Jodhaa Akbar," "Sarbjit," "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Fanney Khan."
She has also featured in Hollywood films like "Pink Panther" and "Pink Panther 2."
