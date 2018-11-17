MUMBAI— Never mind if there are no permanent friends or enemies in films. It is a fact that Ajay Devgn is always firm on principles and that over the years has not been on good terms with a few big names.
One of them is Karan Johar, whose co-production “Kaal” (2005) also had him in the lead. Johar’s friendship with Kajol was legendary until they had a spat that seemed irreparable. In his autobiography, “An Unsuitable Boy,” Johar even states how his equation with Kajol soured and blamed Devgn for it.
The final chapter came when, in Diwali 2016, Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” clashed with Devgn’s “Shivaay,” and bad blood erupted not only due to the clash but also when KRK claimed that Johar had paid him money to run Devgn’s film down. Devgn even gave back, reportedly, to Johar for speaking ill about his wife.
But then, we guess things, even bad ones, do not last. Kajol initiated a patch-up when she raved about Johar’s kids on Twitter, and the two became friends again. A short while later, she initiated a truce between her husband and him, and so in the latest season of “Koffee With Karan,” the couple has appeared on the show, which is always about fun and humor.
Interestingly, Devgn also took part in the “Sui Dhaaga” challenge for Yash Raj Films’ “Sui Dhaaga: Made In India” produced by Aditya Chopra. He and Chopra had had litigation between them when Devgn filed for unethical business practices against Yash Raj Films during the 2012 Diwali clash between his “Son Of Sardaar” and YRF’s “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.”
Devgn lost the case, and it is said that the strained relationship continued – Kajol has never done a YRF film since and has not even been included in the invitees when the YRF heroines were called at a tribute event to the late Yash Chopra and the 1000 week run of her “DDLJ” was celebrated earlier.
An old feud was when director David Dhawan and Devgn could not see eye-to-eye, and it was reported that Devgn had even chased him to beat him up! That was in the 1990s. After that, however, Dhawan went on to direct him in (as it happened) two flops, “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen” (2002) and “Rascals” (2011), both featuring Sanjay Dutt who was close to both – in fact, the latter was Dutt’s production.
So what will we get next? A new Dharma film with Devgn? Or maybe even a YRF film? Possibly with the still saleable couple? In films, we can never tell.
