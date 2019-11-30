MUMBAI — After the successful collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in the four films in the “Golmaal” series (2006, 2008, 2010 and 2017), the duo has now finally confirmed their return with the fifth installment, titled “Golmaal Five.”
Devgn says, “Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of “Golmaal.” The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favorites because, like we said in the first film in this series, it’s fun unlimited.”
As per Shetty, he will be busy producing films after “Sooryavanshi,” including a release with Farah Khan and also with his assistant directors who are ready to be launched under his own production house. The script of “Golmaal Five” is already locked and Rohit will start shooting for it after he completes his production ventures.
With this installment, “Golmaal” will become the first Hindi franchise to have a run of five films. The duo has successfully collaborated on 10 films in 16 years, and is equally excited about presenting this one to their audience.
Shetty is currently busy shooting for his cop universe film, “Sooryavanshi” with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, which also has cameo roles of his homegrown superheroes Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). “Sooryavanshi” is slated to release Mar. 27, 2020.
Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment, “Golmaal Five” will be directed by Rohit Shetty.
In Hindi films, “Housefull,” “Raaz” and the modest “Hate Story” are the only series to reach a score of four films. “Krrish 4” and “Krrish 5” have been announced but nothing has started yet. Films that have reached three movies are “Dhamaal,” “Dhoom,” “Sarkar,” “Murder,” “Dabangg,” “Commando,” “Masti,” “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,” “Race” (though “Race 3” was there only in name) and “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.