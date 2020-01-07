MUMBAI — He will complete 30 years this year as actor this year, as he started shooting for his debut film “Phool Aur Kaante” in 1990. Ajay Devgn also touches 100 films as actor with his new production “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” that releases this week.
One of the six superstars of Hindi cinema who remain steadfast despite ups and downs, and among the best-placed of them, Devgn has been many things in these three decades—actor, producer, director, singer, conceiver of the action, and pioneer in various technological changes in Hindi cinema. He has shown his skills at both action and comedy (in particular), swung between mainstream, mid-stream and even offbeat and won two National awards apart from many others.
Padma Shri Ajay Devgn goes into enthu mode as he talks about his latest project as both actor and producer at the Hotel Sun’N’Sand. Never mind of we are allowed only 12 minutes with him!
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What made you opt for 3-D for this film?
A: The look of the film, and the impact it will make—this is a 3-D film in its truest sense! Many films are not shot in 3D, others are shot this way from the beginning, but we have used a different technology. You will see visuals here of the kind that have not been seen even in many Hollywood films. I have always been a Computer Graphics fan and this time we have not used any live location but created everything. There are technical terms you will not understand, like Z-depth and so on, but the basic thing is that from the very beginning I have been in love with technology.
I was the first, or among the first, to use CGI, a Helicam, Panavision and so on. I have always been convinced that even if we have a fraction of the budgets of Hollywood, where budgets like 1000 or 2000 crore rupees are common, we can do good or better stuff in 100 crore. The technology is fabulous, and it’s all done here!My VFX company, NYVFXWaala, is one of the leading names today. Only some action specialists came from abroad.
Q: What attracted you to this film as producer?
A: Om Raut came to me about three years back and he had been researching the film for more than a year before that. The film’s USP was that Tanaji was an unsung Maratha warrior in India, though everyone in Maharashtra knows about him. He fought Aurangazeb, who would have conquered the South if he had captured the Kondana Fort in Maharashtra. Because of Tanaji he could not. Our history books have just one paragraph on him!
Over decades, our history books have not changed—we just know Mughal rule, the British era and foreign history, and some famous other figures. There is no history that inspires us, of brave Indians, especially the heroes before the British came. So I have now thought of making a series of films on our unsung warriors, from across the country.
Apart from all this, purely as a film, this story had inspiration plus its entertainment all correct—there were drama, emotion, action and heroism—so it was a readymade drama. Of course, the beginning, middle and end were known, but we had to fill in the blanks. And we had to make sure that the drama should not look fake.
Q: History nowadays has to be treated with caution.
A: True, we have to be very cautious, like we changed the flag in our first trailer, which was a technical mistake. However, we must admit that many sources in history are totally contradictory to each other. So if you follow one source, th other can call you wrong.
Q: What made you cast your wife Kajol in a rather short role?
A: I needed a very powerful performer. Here is a woman whose husband leaves for battle on the day of their son’s wedding. She is hurting inside and does not even know whether he will come back, but she has to smile and bid goodbye. Every actor could not have pulled off such challenges. As a general feeling, I think we lay stress on the martyrs more than their families. It is they who make the greatest sacrifices.
Q: And why Saif Ali Khan?
A: Udaybhan, his character, is edgy, quirky, evil yet good-looking. Saif is quirky and edgy too, and good-looking too! I also needed a strong antagonist to make Tanaji look stronger.
Q: You have worked with Saif before, notably in “Kachche Dhaage.” What is the change you see in him?
A: Saif was the only one who would ask for an extra take after the director had approved a shot. He thought he could do even better! He is that involved, and evolved as well.
Q: You are having a co-release in “Chhapaak.”
A: We can’t help it if we have only that many Fridays in one year. Earlier, there were less big releases. Now, they cannot tell me not to come on that date, and neither can I demand something like that. I even believe there are three films coming Jan. 24th.
Q: You are the first actor to feature in Amar Chitra Katha, which released a comic book on the Tanaji story.
A: I am happy that the story will become known to more and more readers.
