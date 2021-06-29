MUMBAI — Known for their pursuit of excellence, Ajay Devgn and V. Venkata Ramana Reddy, a.k.a. Dil Raju, are collaborating for the first time to bring forth an electrifying story. The two stalwarts have acquired the rights of the 2021 Telugu hit, “Naandhi,” for its Hindi remake.
“Naandhi” is a crime courtroom drama that received immense critical acclaim and was also a commercial success. Devgn said: “‘Naandhi’ is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju and I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience. These are early days. The script is being finalized. Once we have the cast and key talent in place, I may be able to say more.”
Dil Raju added, “‘Naandhi’ is made on a very important topic and we were keen to take this story to a larger audience. I am very happy to have collaborated with Ajay Devgn on an important story like this. We are in the preliminary stage of the film and will soon share more details.”
Produced by Devgn (Ajay Devgn Ffilms), V. Venkata Ramana Reddy (Dil Raju Productions), Kuldeep Rathore and Parag Desai (Mumbai Talkeez), the producers are currently in the process of locking the director and the star cast.
Devgn is a busy superstar. His other films to come include his production, “Mayday,” “Thank God,” “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and “Maidaan” besides “RRR,” and cameos in “Gangubai Kathaiwadi” and the long-complete “Sooryavanshi.” He is also making his Web debut with “Rudra.”
