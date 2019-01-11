MUMBAI— After all the bitterness, it’s time for bonhomie. And nothing aids it more than a grand success and good friends. After Kajol brought about the initial rapprochement between Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn, it was time for Johar and another Devgn buddy Rohit Shetty to join hands for “Simmba,” starring Devgn in an important cameo. With the film’s blockbuster success, Johar and Devgn are now like buddies.
What’s more, we would not be surprised even to see Devgn, Kajol or both together in a future Johar film. As of now, Shetty and Johar are producing “Sooryavanshi” with Akshay Kumar (who was also in a cameo in “Simmba” as the ATS officer of the forthcoming Shetty-Johar production). Kumar joined the ‘Simmba” success party in Johar’s home, breaking all rules and staying almost until midnight with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Kajol, and the two newfound friends.
Akshay Kumar has always vocalized his eagerness to do multi-hero films, and maybe it is all coming around as he had predicted during the “2.0” interviews. And yes, Kumar too is fast becoming a Johar favorite after “Brothers” (a flop), “2.0,” “Simmba” and now his home production “Kesari” as well as “Good News” and “Sooryavanshi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.