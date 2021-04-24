MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn and Aditya Chopra coming together had made big news sometime ago when he was signed to play antagonist in a Yash Raj project, signaling the end of their feud.
Devgn was to star in his first project with YRF: Shiv Rawail's superhero film. The portal bollywoodhungama.com reports that being a superhero film, YRF had allotted Rs. 90 crore budget to the cost of production of the film in addition to the print and publicity expenditure and Ajay Devgn’s acting fees. Thus the approximate budget of the film was Rs. 180 crore, which meant that it was probably the costliest film for Devgn till date.
Devgn was supposed to play the super villain while Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday was to make his debut with the action-adventure. Now it is revealed on the portal that Devgn had never signed on the dotted line and does not have dates to allot to the project anymore. The producer and the team are still trying to chalk out a plan that could work out both for the superstar and the banner, but at this point, it seems improbable.
Devgn, in various stages, has multiple assignments: "RRR," "Maidaan," "Gangubai Kathiawadi," "Mayday," "Thank God" and a film with Neeraj Pandey. Apart from this, he is reportedly also planning two more projects in-house. He has also signed his first web series, "Rudra – The Edge of Darkness." And at the moment, Chopra does not want to postpone the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.