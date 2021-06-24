MUMBAI — Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has once again made headlines by becoming the most searched Indian actor on YouTube in the last 12 months. According to Google Trends, many Indian actors are searched on its platform by millions of people every day. And our very own “Tanhaji” was at the top of this list in the last year.
Other Indian superstars like Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan and Thalapathy Vijay also feature on this list. Such is the quest and power of an ever-growing fan base.
The love the audience harbors for Devgn is commendable. He also featured in another survey as one of the finest actors of the current generation, courtesy his role as the young revolutionary, Bhagat Singh, in the 2002 film, “The Legend of Bhagat Singh.” In his three-decade career, Devgn has made a brand value for himself, based on some award-winning acting roles (he is the winner of two National Awards) and a happy mix of commercial films.
From the release of his movie, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” in January 2020 – a film that went on to cross the worldwide box-office figure of over Rs. 300 crore (gross) – to becoming the producer of OTT films like “Tribhanga” and “The Big Bull,” his banner, Ajay Devgn FFilms, has also become a force to reckon with. Supporting quality above all else, Devgn continues to strive in giving the audience films with good stories.
On the personal side, he has worked like a true warrior with his continued efforts in being there at the frontline doing his bit for those afflicted in the current pandemic. Be it putting up vaccination camps or setting up an ICU unit, the actor is constantly there on ground zero, trying his level best “to make a difference.”
Perhaps all this is why he has been featured as the number one searched Indian actor on YouTube. As an actor, his last flop film was “Baadshaho” way back in 2017. Since then, he has only acted in successes, hits and super-hits.
