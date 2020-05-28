MUMBAI — On the first death anniversary of his legendary father, Veeru Devgan, stunt coordinator of innumerable films, Ajay Devgn remembered him with affection on Twitter with the post: “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”
A slideshow collage of their pictures together is included in the tweet.
Veeru Devgan began his career in a small role in “Ek Khilari Bawan Pattey” (1972) while assisting stunt coordinator Ravi Khanna. He also assisted on “Do Chor” the same year and got his independent break with “Roti Kapada Aur Makaan” (1974). He also was responsible for the story idea of “Jigar” (1992) and produced and directed “Hindustan Ki Kasam” (1999). He was action director for over 100 films including “Mr. India,” “Hum Paanch,” “Kranti,” “Tridev,” his son’s debut “Phool Aur Kaante” (where Ajay made his appearance riding two bikes!) and others.
See the tweet here: https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1265511186570915841
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.