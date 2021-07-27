MUMBAI — Ajay Devgn has always celebrated India’s brave warriors through his films or on his social media. The actor has recited an empowering and emotional poem, “Sipahi,” penned by Manoj Muntashir, to pay tribute to Indian bravehearts who have given their everything to protect the country.
Saluting every Indian soldier, the poem captures the indomitable spirit of a warrior, a man who wakes up with just one thought; the thought of a promise he has made to protect his nation.
Muntashir had written another epic patriotic number, “Teri Mitti” for “Kesari” co-produced by Akshay Kumar in 2019. This time, the song has been written for “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and catapults Muntashir into the league of well-known lyricists like Pradeep, Sahir and Anand Bakshi among others, who have specialized in patriotic numbers that sear the soul.
So impressed was Akshay Kumar by the moving poem that he raved about this new side of Devgn’s talent and said that “it got me in tears.” An hour later, he wrote: “Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn”
Indeed, it is that kind of landmark work.
