MUMBAI— Ajay Devgn’s latest film, “Maidaan,” has been launched and is expected to release in 2020. The film also stars this year’s National Best Actress award winner Keerthy Suresh (for the Telugu film “Mahanati”). The actress is on cloud nine as she is also making her Hindi film debut, playing Devgn’s wide. Devgn is playing Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadership, India won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.
The film is presented by Zee Studios and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the National award-winning film “Badhaai Ho” fame. “Maidaan” is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, with screenplay and dialogues written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.
