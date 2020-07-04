MUMBAI — The Ajay Devgn film “Maidaan” is now set to release worldwide in theaters Aug. 13, 2021. The film that celebrates the biggest sport in the country—football, has got a final release date. This story of change and self-belief releases Independence Day week next year.
Inspired by an incredible true story, it will showcase the journey of one of the finest football coaches, who put India on the global map. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of “Badhaai Ho” fame, “Maidaan” also stars National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film has screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Hrishikesh Laxmikant, the son of late composer legend Laxmikant, billed in the poster as Head of Production. The film has music by Amit Trivedi.
In all probability, “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” also featuring Devgn, will be an Independence Week release this year, but on Disney+Hotstar.
