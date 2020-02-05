Ajay Devgn's “Maidaan” gets a new release date. The movie will release Dec. 11.
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, "Maidaan" is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, with screenplay and dialogues written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah.
