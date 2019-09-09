MUMBAI—Ajay Devgn’s next, “Maidaan,” based on the golden years of Indian football, wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai Sept. 4.
The second schedule will also be in Mumbai and is expected to begin later this month. “Maidaan” also stars this year’s National award-winner Keerthi Suresh and Gajraj Rao. The film is expected to release in 2020.
The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the National award-winning “Badhai Ho” fame, “Maidaan” is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, with screenplay by Saiwyn Quadros and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Amit Trivedi composes music.
