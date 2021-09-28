MUMBAI — After the opening dates for movie theaters was fixed, Ajay Devgn has by way of celebration, come out with the release date of his new film, also co-produced and directed by him, “MayDay.” This is his third directorial after “U Me Aur Hum” (2008) and “Shivaay” (2016). He made his debut as producer with “Raju Chacha” (2000).
Devgn tweeted, “Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring @SrBachchan, @Rakulpreet & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022. #MayDay.”
Al-Mamun Al Siyam, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh, and Flora Jacob co-star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.