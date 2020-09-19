MUMBAI — Aditya Chopra is going all out to celebrate the Golden Jubilee year of Yash Raj Films, the banner launched in 1971 by his late father Yash Chopra. The production house has films lined up with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal among leading men, with other older films in production with Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanjay Dutt.
But what made real news sometime ago was the announcement of their first-ever film with erstwhile bête noire Ajay Devgn, whose stock at the moment is at an all-time high because of the consecutive successes of “Golmaal Again, “ Raid,” “Total Dhamaal,” “De De Pyaar De” and the mega-success of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.”
His maiden film with YRF has now been revealed as a superhero saga co-starring debutant hero and Chunky Pandey’s son Ahaan Pandey, and will be directed by Shiv Rawail, grandson of the legendary H.S. Rawail and son of Rahul Rawail, the man who launched names like Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh, Kumar Gaurav, Kajol and others.
As per www.bollywoodhungama.com, “Being a superhero film, YRF has allotted a Rs. 90 crore budget to the film in addition to the print and publicity expenditure and Ajay Devgn’s acting fees. Taking a tentative figure for the other expenses, the budget comes closer to the Rs. 180 crore mark, which is also among the costliest films for Ajay Devgn till date.”
The film is being planned as a franchise with Pandey as a superhero and Devgn as a super-villain. The template is like the “Dhoom” series wherein the antagonist will be like a hero in the franchise, and more like a central character. The franchise is also a long-term launch plan for Pandey, making it the most expensive launch in history.
