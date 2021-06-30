MUMBAI — Besides ensuring food for 10,000 people, Ajay Devgn’s social responsibility wing vaccinated over a thousand industry workers, media professionals and regular people in the last month.
Like many of his colleagues, Devgn took it upon himself to ensure that he could lend a helping hand to a large number of people from within and outside the film fraternity. Besides helping the BMC set up a 20-bed ICU facility in Central Mumbai in the month of May, Devgn’s NY Foundation recently organized a vaccination camp in a Mumbai suburb.
Done with the help of a private healthcare unit, the vaccination camp ensured that 400-plus people got their jabs. Earlier, NY Foundation had done a similar but smaller exercise at another location.
A media professional who got his jab said, “I sincerely thank NY Foundation for getting me my vaccine. The last few months have been hard on everyone around but more soon us. Our jobs require us to roam the field to get our daily quota of photographs and articles. Without the vaccination, we were putting our lives in peril. However, thanks to Ajay-sir and some other actors and filmmakers, who have reached out to us and offered help without us asking for it, our lives have become that much easier. Thank you, NY Foundation. Like it is said, it takes one to help one.”
