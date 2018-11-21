MUMBAI—Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Panorama Studios have come together to venture into the Punjabi film industry with an official remake of the 2011 hit “Singham” starring Ajay Devgn.
The Punjabi remake will star the multi-talented Parmish Verma as the heroic cop and Sonam Bajwa stars in the female lead. Kartar Cheema plays a key role. The film is presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Munish Sahni and Sanjeev Joshi.
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series was the first Hindi film studio that made lavishly budgeted Punjabi films years ago. The studio, back in 2002, had produced “Jee Aayan Nu,” which was the first high-budgeted movie made in Punjabi that became a mega-hit and also heralded new-age Punjabi cinema. T-Series has been into Punjabi singles big-time, hitting the Billboard charts with tracks like “Lahore” and “Made in India” by Guru Randhawa.
Said Bhushan Kumar, “Ajay Devgn’s “Singham” became a box-office wonder in Hindi markets. Unlike what is believed, Punjabi films have an audience across the globe. We had previously made a couple of films in Punjabi with budgets no one even imagined investing for regional cinema back then. The audience is going to love this film.”
This also marks the first in the Punjabi space for Panorama Studios, the studio behind “Raid,” “Drishyam,” “Special 26” and the “Pyaar Ka Punch-Nama” series.
Abhishek Pathak, managing director, Panorama Studios, said, “Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, is a household name across the country. Punjabi films are big locally and have a large following overseas too. We felt a Punjabi remake with an interesting take on “Singham” would be the perfect choice for our entry into the Punjab film industry and with the combo of Parmish, Sonam and director Navaniat Singh, we are sure the audience are going to love this entertainer.”
Filming commences on Nov. 16, 2018, and the release will be in summer 2019.
