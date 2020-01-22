MUMBAI — For the first time ever, the chief of Army, Navy and Air Force came together to watch the hugely appreciated “Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior,” which is currently setting new box-office records. It is nearing 200 crore in Indian nett collections in less than two weeks of release.
Devgn held a special screening for the Indian Service Chiefs (Army, Navy and Air-Force) and some guests in Delhi. The screening was attended by eminent author Harinder Sikka and producers Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.
The film gone past the lifetime number of Devgn’s second biggest grosser till date, “Total Dhamaal,” also his co-production, in just 10 days. The comedy had gathered Rs. 154.23 crore in its lifetime when released early last year. Now the war drama has already netted Rs. 170 crore and is still running strong and has the potential to break many more records.
On its second Sunday, for example, the film gathered a record-breaking Rs. 22.12 crore, which was even higher than its first day number of Rs. 15.10 crore by 50 percent and that despite lower rates, indicating a significant growth in footfalls!
The way it is going unabated, the film is likely to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark within two weeks, unthinkable for even films of other major stars.
